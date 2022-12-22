Skip to main content

Yankees Great Derek Jeter Not Sure What’s Next

Could Jeter rejoin the Yankees organization in some way moving forward?

After stepping down as Marlins CEO earlier this year, Derek Jeter is not sure about what lies ahead.

The Hall of Fame Yankees shortstop returned to the Bronx Wednesday, where he watched Aaron Judge become the 16th captain in team history. No Yankee had held the position since Jeter, who served as New York’s captain from 2003 through his retirement after the 2014 season.

“It's not a title that’s thrown around too lightly,” Jeter said of the Yankees’ captaincy. “I know there were a lot of whispers and calls and wants for Aaron to be named captain, from what I understand. So he deserves it and I'm sure Yankee fans are extremely happy."

Following a handful of questions about Judge, Jeter addressed his own future. He’s made a few appearances in the Bronx since leaving the Marlins, leading some to wonder if he could take on a role with the Yankees sooner than later.

However, no such job seems imminent.

"That's a very broad question. Some role?” Jeter said, echoing an inquiry about potentially being employed by the Yankees again. “Never had the conversation. There's never been a conversation about that."

That does not mean Jeter won’t be involved with the Yankees in some capacity down the line. Whether it be with the only team he ever played for during a 20-year career or some other baseball endeavor, the five-time champion said he’s “open to a few things” within the sport. The possibility of non-baseball opportunities also came up.

The only thing Jeter knows, however, is that he wants to spend more time with his family.

"I'm not exactly sure what I'm gonna do,” Jeter said. “When I was in Miami, it was every day and then all day. I got three young ones now, so I guess I'll take some time with them as well. But I don't know. I'm open to different ideas. Not exactly sure what it’s going to be.

"I got a lot of stuff going on."

