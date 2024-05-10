New York Yankees Pitcher Ranks High in AL Rookie of Year Race
Pedro Martinez is impressed with New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil. So is The Athletic, which recently ranked the Top 10 players in the American League Rookie of the Year race after six weeks of the season.
Gil just graduated from Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect rankings after he assumed the No. 5 starting role after the injury to Gerrit Cole left an opening in the rotation.
The 25-year-old right-hander has taken full advantage of the opportunity and the site considers him No. 3 in the Rookie of the Year race behind Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser.
Gil had a couple of short stints with the Yankees in 2021 and 2022, during which he pitched in seven games and went 1-1. Early in 2022 he injured his elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss the rest of that season and most of 2023.
This season he’s already made as many starts (seven) as he made in those previous stints and, with a 3-1 record, he’s already tripled his career win total.
He’s been a Godsend given Cole’s injury. The Dominican Republic native has a 2.92 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 24 walks in 37 innings.
His 45 strikeouts leads all rookie pitchers. Just as importantly, batters are hitting just .143 against him.
Gil didn’t start his career in the Yankees organization. The Minnesota Twins signed him for $90,000 as an international free agent in 2015. The next year the Twins traded Gil to the Yankees for Jake Cave.
In 2019 and 2021 he laid the groundwork to reach the Majors. In 2019 he went 5-5 with a 2.72 ERA with 123 strikeouts and 47 walks. Then, after COVID shut down minor league baseball in 2020, Gil went 5-1 with a 3.97 ERA with 117 strikeouts and 45 walks.