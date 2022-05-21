Yankees' Luis Gil to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Gil is scheduled to undergo the procedure this Tuesday with Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

NEW YORK — Luis Gil's season is over.

Days after leaving a Triple-A start with a right elbow injury, the pitching prospect will undergo Tommy John surgery, manager Aaron Boone confirmed on Saturday morning.

After a strong first impression with the Yankees in 2021, Gil made just one appearance with the big-league club this season. Last week, the right-hander—ranked as New York's ninth-best prospect, per MLB Pipeline—pitched four innings against the White Sox, striking out five while allowing four runs.

Factoring in last season, Gil has posted a 3.78 ERA over his first seven MLB starts. He had a 7.89 ERA over six appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to this point in 2022.

No team wants to lose a top pitching prospect to an injury, especially not for an extended period of time. For the Yankees, they have the pitching depth to soften the blow.

Gil didn't factor into New York's big-league equation to start the season, even when healthy, because the Yankees' staff is already loaded with talented arms. That's a big reason why young hurlers like Michael King and Clarke Schmidt have been in the bullpen, rather than the rotation, in pinstripes.

Meanwhile, the RailRiders in Triple-A have plenty of pitchers to keep their rotation humming as well. Four different top 30 prospects within the organization are in the starting staff in Triple-A: Ken Waldichuk (No. 6), Hayden Wesneski (No. 7), JP Sears (No. 23) and Deivi García (No. 28).

Gil posted a message to social media late Friday night about his injury:

