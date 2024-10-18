Yankees 'Seem Likely' to Give Aaron Boone Contract Extension
With the New York Yankees just two wins away from their first American League pennant in 15 years, a well-deserved contract extension may be on the way.
According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Yankees manager Aaron Boone "seems likely" to be getting a contract extension; Boone is currently managing in the last year of a three-year contract that he signed in 2021, although it contains a club option for 2025 that the Yankees can exercise.
Since taking the managerial reins in 2018, the 51-year-old Boone has a 603-429 regular season record (.584 winning percentage) and has taken the Bronx Bombers to the playoffs every year except 2023. Although he has yet to guide the team to a World Series appearance, extension talks may be ramping up due to the Yankees' successful ongoing playoff run so far.
For his part, Boone has done an excellent job throughout the 2024 playoffs with his lineup decisions and pitching deployments; his somewhat controversial decision to play Alex Verdugo in left field over Jasson Dominguez has paid dividends so far, and his ability to find lanes for relievers like Clay Holmes and Luke Weaver sparked an excellent bullpen run through their first six postseason games. Granted, some of Boone's decisions in Game 3 of the ALCS were less successful (such as starting Jon Berti at first base over Anthony Rizzo, and not sending in Holmes to face Jhonkensy Noel), but these cases are merely in hindsight.
In addition to the Yankees' strong play lately, Boone has established an excellent clubhouse culture that has earned him significant respect among the players; this has remained one of Boone's strengths as a manager since being hired, but it has especially shined through this season, even in the face of adversity. For example, the Bronx Bombers were dealt a heartbreaking 7-5 defeat to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, but the team's confidence hasn't wavered.
A contract extension probably isn't on Boone's mind at the moment, as he is preparing the team for a crucial Game 4 matchup on Friday. But if the Yankees can shake off Game 3 and secure a World Series berth, then the 51-year-old skipper's future in the Bronx should be secured.