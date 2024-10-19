Yankees’ Luis Gil Sought Advice from Postseason Legend Before ALCS Start
It had been nearly three full weeks since New York Yankees’ rookie Luis Gil last took the mound before he made his postseason debut with a road start in ALCS Game 4.
Given a quick 2-0 lead to work with, the 26-year-old fireballer faced immediate adversity against the Cleveland Guardians’ lineup, issuing a leadoff walk, a double, and a sacrifice fly to the first three batters he encountered. Ultimately, it was the guidance he sought in preparation for the game that enabled him to escape the first inning with only one run allowed.
"I wanted to prepare myself for a playoff game," Gil told reporters through translator Marlon Abreu postgame. "I had the opportunity to learn from [Gerrit] Cole, [Carlos] Rodón, and [Clarke] Schmidt, and those guys, and see how they were handling adversity."
But Gil did not just rely on his teammates for advice before stepping into the biggest game of his life. With the chance to bring his team one win away from their first World Series appearance in 15 years, he sought insight from a member of the 2009 championship team, who also happens to be the winningest pitcher in postseason history.
"Yesterday I had the chance to chat with Andy Pettitte, and we talked about a little bit of his experience and what to expect out there," Gil said. "The first inning, I found myself in a tough moment, and all that I think helped me prepare."
Pettitte, 52, has increased his role as an advisor this season, a position he began last July. The five-time World Series champion boasts a postseason record of 19-11 with a 3.81 ERA, holding the all-time playoff records for most wins, games started (44), and innings pitched (276.2). In 2009, he became the second pitcher in history to win three series-clinching games (ALDS, ALCS, and World Series) in a single postseason.
Whatever Pettitte said to Gil must have worked, as the electric right-hander was able to deliver a brief but gutsy outing. After leaving Kyle Manzardo in scoring position with a foul out and a strikeout to end the first, Gil settled in, exiting the game with the lead after 79 pitches. In four innings, he allowed two runs on three hits, three walks, and three strikeouts, also stranding a pair of runners in the third. New York ultimately won, 8-6, after both bullpens struggled late in the game.
During the regular season, Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts, making him a strong candidate for AL Rookie of the Year. He overwhelmed hitters with his upper-90s fastball, wipeout slider, and effective changeup, achieving an impressive 10.1 K/9 rate. However, he also struggled with command, leading the league in walks.
Control issues and hostile postseason crowds typically do not mix well, but Gil passed his first test.
The Yankees enter the weekend with a 3-1 series lead and can clinch the American League pennant with a road win on Saturday night. If they are unable to put the Guardians away in Game 5, the series will return to New York.