Yankees’ Luke Weaver, Aaron Boone Reflect on Game 3 Bullpen Collapse
In a game marked by four game-tying or go-ahead two-out homers in the final frames, the New York Yankees found themselves on the wrong side of an all-time classic ALCS Game 3 in Cleveland.
Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the thrilling finish was the caliber of the bullpens that surrendered late leads. With two outs in the top of the eighth, Cleveland Guardians’ closer Emmanuel Clase, who recorded 47 saves and a 0.61 ERA during the regular season, allowed back-to-back home runs to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, matching the total number of home runs he permitted all year. He has now given up more earned runs in the postseason (6) than in the entire regular season (5).
Holding onto a narrow 4-3 lead that swelled to 5-3 in the ninth, the Yankees called upon the back end of their bullpen, a strength throughout the postseason, to finish the job. Just one strike away from clinching a four-out save, Yankees’ closer Luke Weaver allowed a double to Lane Thomas to keep Cleveland alive before surrendering a no-doubt, pinch-hit moonshot to Guardians’ slugger Jhonkensy Noel to tie the game and force extra innings.
In the 10th inning, David Fry (who had entered earlier in the game as a pinch-hitter) hit a dramatic, walk-off, two-run blast against Yankees’ reliever Clay Holmes, cutting the series deficit in half. After the game, Weaver reflected on his first blown save since taking over the closer role from Holmes in early September.
"Just really felt like I let the team down there, myself down," Weaver said. "It's baseball. Things like that happen. A twist of an arm, and it just feels a little devastating.
"At the end of the day, you gotta bounce back. We’re still in a good position," he added. "They earned it. I mean, it was a crazy game. The bats were hot and the ball was flying out the park. Big at-bat there from Noel. Just threw the worst pitch of the outing, and it looked like he was just ready to aggressively swing. So, he got it, and I just gotta flush it."
The Yankees’ bullpen posted a 0.86 WHIP and allowed three runs (two earned) in 23.1 innings during their 5-1 start to the playoffs. A significant portion of those high-leverage innings have gone to Weaver, appearing in six of their first seven postseason games and tallying saves in four of them.
However, Weaver had been tasked with recording more than three outs in four of those outings, leading some to question whether overuse contributed to Thursday’s outcome. After the game, Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone dismissed the notion that the right-hander showed signs of fatigue in Game 3.
"I thought overall he was pretty sharp. Credit to them for getting into a pitch," Boone said. "It’s that time of year, so you try and preserve as many bullets as you can. Thought overall he threw the ball pretty well, but they got him right there."
After being on the verge of a commanding 3-0 series lead, the Yankees now aim to avoid letting the Guardians even the series in Friday’s ALCS Game 4. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET at Cleveland’s Progressive Field, where rookie flamethrower Luis Gil will make his postseason debut on the mound.