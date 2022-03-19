Yankees Still Considering Trevor Story in Free Agency; Short-Term Deal Is 'Possibility'

Story is reportedly willing to explore short-term deals at this point in free agency, similar to what Carlos Correa agreed to with the Twins.

TAMPA — The Yankees haven't closed the book on Trevor Story.

The shortstop is still "a possibility" for New York, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Heyman added Saturday morning that Story is open to a short-term deal with opt-outs in his contract, something similar to what Carlos Correa signed when he put pen to paper on a three-year pact with the Twins late Friday night.

Story has been linked to the Yankees before this offseason, a candidate to take over at shortstop with Gleyber Torres shifting back to second base in 2022.

When New York acquired infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a five-player trade with Minnesota last weekend, it seemed like the Yankees were set at the shortstop position. Manager Aaron Boone could use Kiner-Falefa—a strong and versatile defender—as his everyday shortstop, mixing DJ LeMahieu in across the infield with newly-acquired slugger Josh Donaldson at third and Torres at second.

That in mind, if Story is still on New York's radar, you have to think another subsequent move would need to be made. Before the Yankees traded Luke Voit away this week, the manager said that he has eight position players for seven spots at camp. Adding Story to that mix would make things even more complicated.

Could general manager Brian Cashman flip Torres for an arm to solve that problem or are the Yankees content with the 25-year-old at second going forward?

It certainly wouldn't hurt to have depth on the infield, though. Especially when you consider the barrage of injuries this team seems to deal with every year.

At the end of the day, as has been the case all offseason for those in pinstripes, it'll come down to the financials. Story's willingness to sign a short-term contract is the wrinkle that makes this at the very least more feasible. The former Rockies shortstop could sign with the intention of testing the open market again next offseason, a free-agency cycle with fewer top-tier shortstops available (and no lockout to deal with either).

That would be ideal for New York, a club that's committed to paying several stars for years to come and is poised to hand the keys to Derek Jeter's old stomping grounds to top prospect Anthony Volpe in the not-so-distant future. The team's No. 2 prospect, Oswald Peraza, also plays shortstop. Managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner alluded to that plan this week, one of the reasons why this team elected not to sign a shortstop to a long-term deal in free agency over the last several months.

Over 142 games in 2021, Story hit .251/.329/.471 with 24 home runs, 88 runs scored, 75 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He's not as good defensively as a player like Correa, but still produced nine Defensive Runs Saved a season ago, committing just 14 errors in 1,175 innings at shortstop.

The two-time All-Star turns 30 after this season.

In other words, for a team that has struggled on defense and lacked speed in recent years, Story checks all the boxes. He's got some serious pop too, producing 35- and 37-homer campaigns earlier in his career.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.