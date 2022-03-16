Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees Are 'Championship Caliber Team'

Steinbrenner didn't hesitate when asked about this team's ability to contend in 2022, saying the Yankees have what it takes to win a championship.

TAMPA — Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner believes that New York's current roster is capable of winning a World Series this season.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's spring training workout, Steinbrenner was asked why he is optimistic about this club.

"Because I think they have what it takes. This is a championship caliber team," Steinbrenner said. "I think the trade that [Brian Cashman] made was a really great trade. We're going to miss the guys that moved on. But I think we addressed one or two of the needs that we had."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the trade Steinbrenner was referring to—Sunday's five-player swap with the Twins—remains the only significant move of the offseason for the Yankees.

Sending catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela to Minnesota, New York acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. Each of those three players are expected to receive significant playing time this season.

Other than that, the Yankees have been quiet. New York reportedly re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo in free agency this week, bringing back one of their trade deadline acquisitions from last summer. Prior to MLB's lockout, New York re-signed reliever Joely Rodríguez in free agency.

The Yankees fell to the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Game last October, an abrupt conclusion to a frustrating campaign of inconsistencies.

That said, even with the adversity New York faced in the form of injuries, a pandemic and more, the Yankees won 92 games.

Even with their limited offseason activity, Steinbrenner is confident that this group can take this organization to where it hopes and expects to be.

"Look, this team's got a lot of experience, it's a veteran team, they've got a lot of heart and I think we're gonna see great things this year," he said.

