New York Yankees Superstar Has Been Better Than Advertised
The New York Yankees made a splash this offseason as they traded for superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres and things are looking good so far.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer recently gave each team one reason to be excited so far from the 2024 season, and for New York it was Soto.
While it might seem like a given that a three-time All Star would still be performing at a high level, not every team has gotten so lucky with their new additions. For the Yankees, though, the trade has been almost better than they could have asked for.
Through his first 25 games in New York, he has six home runs and 22 RBIs while maintaining a .995 OBS. He is currently the odds-on favorite to win the AL MVP Award for 2024, slightly edging out Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr.
Among players with at least 100 at-bats, he is fourth in the league in expected wOBA. That means that he's not just getting lucky at the plate, he has just been dominant. Among the top five, he also has the lowest strikeout and highest walk rates.
He has been, without a doubt, the team's best slugger. Now, the issue becomes the fact that he can leave after this season.
When New York traded for Soto, they agreed on a one-year deal worth $31 million. He'll become unrestricted free agent for the 2025 free agency class.
The expected biggest competition for Soto? The rival New York Mets. This, of course, would almost be the worst-case scenario for the Yankees.
The two sides could end up in a historic bidding war for the 25-year-old, don't expect either side give up easily.
For now, though, fans can enjoy him in pinstripes as the Yankees contend for a ring this season.