Clarke Schmidt agrees with Yankees fans on Juan Soto
New York Yankees players, General Manager Brian Cashman, other front office representatives and fans are already enamored with the exceptional start by Juan Soto.
Soto connected on a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, extending the Yankees’ lead, ultimately ending up as the game-winning hit in a 5-3 victory against the Tampa Rays on Friday. Schmidt, who allowed one earned run on seven hits, no walks and struck out seven batters in 5.1 innings – another start allowing fewer than three earned runs across at least five innings – shared a postgame sentiment on Soto most Yankees fans have agreed with.
The biggest question after the Yankees acquired Soto in the offseason after production was what would a future contract look like? The 25-year old, who turns 26 on October 25, was acquired by the San Diego Padres with one year remaining at $31 million on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
New York is off to a 14-6 start – tied for best record in the American League with the Cleveland Guardians through 20 games – and Soto is a significant reason why. A combination of his rare plate discipline and physical tools has the Yankees’ offense buzzing and consistently competing in games; only five times in the past 30 seasons have the Yankees recorded seven-or-more comeback wins in their first 30 games (1998, 1999, 2000, 2012), according to Katie Sharp.
Soto is batting .347/.468/.600/1.068, recording 26 hits, five home runs and 20 RBI entering Saturday, April 20. Soto also leads the AL with 18 walks, a feat he has already accomplished in three consecutive seasons prior to 2024. Those numbers through 20 games (also per Katie Sharp) only match one other player in Yankees history – Lou Gehrig in 1934.
Even more impressive? His statistics with runners in scoring position are on another level.
After debate about how Yankees manager Aaron Boone should structure the lineup with Aaron Judge and Soto. Soto, providing that much-needed left-handed bat, has settled into Judge’s old No. 2 role, which once upon a time was Derek Jeter for many years (a Captain thing).
Thanks in large part to another hot start from Anthony Volpe, Boone shuffled the order to have Volpe-Soto-Judge in the 1-2-3 spots in the batting order. That will continue in the second game of the series against the Rays with Nestor Cortes on the mound at Yankee Stadium.