New York Yankees Urged to Land Their Top Two Trade Targets at MLB Deadline
The New York Yankees weathered the storm over the past few weeks after struggling in ways that no one expected.
After starting the season as the best team in Major League Baseball, the Yankees collapsed and have paid the price for it, currently one game out in the American League East. They had a lead in the division for much of the year, but their play leading into the All-Star break caused them to slide.
With the trade deadline approaching, the front office knows how they need to improve. It's up to them to put packages together to land players who could help this roster.
Rumors have suggested that New York has been active in trade talks. Those rumors have also indicated that they're showing interest in multiple players at different positions.
However, if there's one thing that's stayed the same, it's that they want to land relief pitching and someone to help their struggling infield.
Luis Rengifo and Tanner Scott have been the most consistent in these rumors.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed one thing every team needs to do at the trade deadline, writing that the Yankees need to land their top two targets.
"These two players are exactly what the Yankees need to fortify their roster. Rengifo gives them an offensive upgrade on the infield capable of playing second base and third base, and with another year of control he could also serve as an insurance policy for 2025 if Gleyber Torres walks in free agency.
"Scott is the high-leverage reliever the team is lacking alongside Clay Holmes in the late innings, and he should come at a reasonable price since he's a rental."
Rengifo would be a great get for this infield. He's versatile, too, playing second, third, and shortstop in his career.
In 2024, he's slashing .315/.358/.442 with six home runs and 12 doubles. If this continues, his 123 OPS+ would be the best of his career by a wide margin, but he's also posted two straight seasons with an OPS+ of at least 102, so this year hasn't been something out of the ordinary.
Scott could give this bullpen a boost, and New York needs just that. He only has 14 saves due to the Miami Marlins being one of the worst teams in baseball, but his 1.34 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 329 ERA+ show how elite he's been this season.
If the Yankees were to land both players at the deadline, they'd fix two of their biggest holes. It doesn't guarantee them anything, as no trade does, but it'll help them reach their goal of winning a World Series, which is all they should be trying to do.