Giants Claim Former Yankees Pitcher Off Waivers

San Francisco snagged a former Yankee on the open market ... and it wasn't Aaron Judge.

The San Francisco Giants claimed former Yankees reliever Miguel Yajure off waivers on Friday, adding the right-hander to their active roster. 

Yajure, 24, made his MLB debut with the Yankees during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020. He appeared in three games for New York that year, allowing one earned run over seven innings with eight strikeouts and five walks.

The following winter, New York traded the righty—along with three other prospects—to the Pirates in exchange for starter Jameson Taillon.

Yajure proceeded to pitch in 16 games with Pittsburgh over the next two seasons, struggling mightily at the big-league level. In 39.1 innings, Yajure had a 8.69 ERA with the Pirates. His numbers with Triple-A Indianapolis weren't too much better—Yajure pitched to the tune of a 6.09 ERA across 54.2 frames.

The Giants are also a threat to the Yankees to sign Aaron Judge this winter. Judge recently went through a free agency visit with San Francisco, checking out Oracle Park, meeting with key personnel within the organization and exchanging messages with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Yajure isn't the first ex-Yankee to depart from Pittsburgh this winter. Former Yankees prospect Hoy Park, who was involved in the Clay Holmes trade last year, was dealt from the Pirates to the Red Sox last month. Meanwhile, New York picked up a former Pirate this offseason, claiming reliever Junior Fernández.

