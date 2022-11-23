Giants 'Pulling Out All the Stops' in Free Agency Pitch to Aaron Judge

The Giants are hopeful that a former Most Valuable Player in the Bay Area can help lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco in free agency.

Judge arrived in San Francisco this week for a meeting with the team he grew up rooting for, a club that's poised to be the Yankees' biggest threat to keeping the slugger in pinstripes.

According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants proceeded to put Judge in touch with Stephen Curry's camp, wanting the superstars to connect. Curry, a four-time champion with the Warriors, has won two MVP Awards and knows a thing or two about playing in Northern California.

In a perfect world for the Giants and their fans, Curry and Judge will both play in the same San Francisco neighborhood in 2023 and beyond.

Pavlovic added some additional details about Judge's meetings with the Giants in his report on Wednesday. "They're said to be pulling out all the stops to make a compelling pitch," he wrote.

The reigning American League MVP began his visit at Oracle Park on Monday night, spending a chunk of the day on Tuesday with members of the organization as well, per Pavlovic. Manager Gabe Kapler and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi were included, as well as team president and CEO Larry Baer.

Meanwhile, some Giants players, like outfielder Joc Pederson, took to social media, sharing a photo of Judge in a Giants uniform.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network, who first shared a video of Judge arriving in San Francisco, also noted that the slugger's meetings with the Giants have gone "all the way up to the ownership level." Morosi expects San Francisco to present Judge with an official offer before the end of this week.

This is the first time that Judge has met with another club since entering free agency. The Yankees have made it clear that re-signing Judge is their priority and have made Judge an offer since the end of the 2022 season. Once Judge turned down a $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees before Opening Day, closing negotiations until this offseason, this was always going to be part of this process.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.