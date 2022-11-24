Red Sox Acquire Ex-Yankees Prospect in Trade With Pirates

Former Yankees prospect Hoy Park was traded from the Pirates to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Park, 26, was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh earlier in the week. Boston sent minor league left-hander Inmer Lobo to Pittsburgh in the deal.

The infielder's tenure within the Yankees farm system ended ahead of the 2021 trade deadline. The lefty-swinging prospect was having an unbelievable season in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, making a case for a role with the big-league club that summer. Suddenly, Park was included in a trade with the Pirates for a right-hander named Clay Holmes, a pitcher that had some potential but hadn't panned out in Pittsburgh.

It's safe to say that trade worked out in New York's favor. Park went on to appear in only 67 games with the Pirates, hitting .202 with a .641 OPS. In 2022, Park played in just 23 games with Pittsburgh, slashing .216/.276/.373 with two home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored.

Park made just one appearance in a Yankees uniform before he was traded away, striking out at Yankee Stadium in his MLB debut on July 16 against, you guessed it, the Red Sox.

Meanwhile, Holmes blossomed in pinstripes, transforming into an All-Star closer. The right-hander didn't end the 2022 season on a high note, regressing and missing time due to injury, but he was unhittable in the first half, playing a key role during New York's historic start to the campaign.

Barring any major moves within the bullpen this offseason, Holmes will pick up where he left off as New York's closer in 2023. The righty finished his first full season with the Yankees with a 2.54 ERA, recording the first 20 saves of his career.

The other prospect Pittsburgh acquired in the Holmes trade is shortstop Diego Castillo. Castillo played 96 games for the Pirates in 2022, hitting .206/.251/.382.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.