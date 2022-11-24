Skip to main content

Red Sox Acquire Ex-Yankees Prospect in Trade With Pirates

Boston acquired this former Yankees minor leaguer on Wednesday, adding him to their 40-man roster.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Yankees prospect Hoy Park was traded from the Pirates to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Park, 26, was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh earlier in the week. Boston sent minor league left-hander Inmer Lobo to Pittsburgh in the deal.

The infielder's tenure within the Yankees farm system ended ahead of the 2021 trade deadline. The lefty-swinging prospect was having an unbelievable season in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, making a case for a role with the big-league club that summer. Suddenly, Park was included in a trade with the Pirates for a right-hander named Clay Holmes, a pitcher that had some potential but hadn't panned out in Pittsburgh. 

It's safe to say that trade worked out in New York's favor. Park went on to appear in only 67 games with the Pirates, hitting .202 with a .641 OPS. In 2022, Park played in just 23 games with Pittsburgh, slashing .216/.276/.373 with two home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored. 

Park made just one appearance in a Yankees uniform before he was traded away, striking out at Yankee Stadium in his MLB debut on July 16 against, you guessed it, the Red Sox.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, Holmes blossomed in pinstripes, transforming into an All-Star closer. The right-hander didn't end the 2022 season on a high note, regressing and missing time due to injury, but he was unhittable in the first half, playing a key role during New York's historic start to the campaign.

Barring any major moves within the bullpen this offseason, Holmes will pick up where he left off as New York's closer in 2023. The righty finished his first full season with the Yankees with a 2.54 ERA, recording the first 20 saves of his career. 

The other prospect Pittsburgh acquired in the Holmes trade is shortstop Diego Castillo. Castillo played 96 games for the Pirates in 2022, hitting .206/.251/.382.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Boston Red SoxNew York YankeesPittsburgh Pirates

Warriors PG Stephen Curry with Yankees RF Aaron Judge and Giants manager Gabe Kapler
News

Giants 'Pulling Out All the Stops' in Free Agency Pitch to Aaron Judge

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge walks against Oakland Athletics
News

Aaron Judge Lands in San Francisco For Free Agency Meeting With Giants

By Max Goodman
Japanese SP Kodai Senga pitching in World Baseball Classic
News

Yankees, Red Sox in Contact with Kodai Senga’s Reps

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury throwing before game
News

7 Former Yankees Make 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot

By Gary Phillips
New York Mets SP Jacob deGrom pitching
News

Yankees Check in on Jacob deGrom in Free Agency

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees SP Jameson Taillon pitching against Seattle Mariners
News

Mets in Contact With Yankees’ Free Agent Jameson Taillon

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson with OF Aaron Hicks
News

Yankees Will 'Work Hard' to Trade Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks This Winter

By Max Goodman
Washington Nationals 1B Luke Voit makes play at first base
News

These Ex-Yankees Were Non-Tendered Before Friday's Deadline

By Max Goodman