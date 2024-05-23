Yankees Rising Star Makes Team History Making Demotion Even More Difficult
The New York Yankees certainly should love what they are seeing from young starting pitcher Luis Gil.
New York entered the 2024 season with some serious questions in the starting rotation. The Yankees lost 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole in Spring Training leading many to speculate whether the club could have a slow start in response.
The Yankees were linked to multiple in free agency and as trade options but opted to give Gil a shot and he certainly has been impressive. He arguably is the hottest pitcher in baseball right now and even made team history on Thursday after another brilliant performance, according to Stathead's Katie Sharp.
"Luis Gil's Last 5 Games: 0.59 ERA, 35 (strikeouts), 12 (hits), 30.2 (innings pitched)," Sharp said. "Gil is the first pitcher in Yankees history with an ERA below 0.60, at least 35 K, and fewer than 15 hits allowed in any 5-game span."
Gil has been fantastic so far this season. He improved to 6-1 with a win over the Seattle Mariners and lowered his ERA to 2.11 after logging 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the win.
There have been rumblings lately that Gil could lose his starting spot once Cole is ready to return to the rotation but if he can keep pitching like this, that will be extremely difficult to do. Gil hasn't just been one of the best pitchers for New York, but one of the best pitchers in all of baseball to kick off the season.
Luckily, the Yankees will have a few weeks to figure out their plan but if Gil keeps pitching like this they need to figure out another way to integrate Cole into the rotation rather than demoting the young hurler.
More MLB: Yankees Should 'Consider' Blockbuster Trade For Former MVP Per Insider