Yankees Could Trade For Breakout Pitcher According To Insider This Summer
The New York Yankees surely will be busy this summer.
New York continues to find ways to win games and currently is in first place in the American League East with an impressive 35-17 record. The Yankees seemingly have no glaring weaknesses and likely could make a deep playoff run with the roster as is -- especially if they could get a little healthier over the next few months.
The Yankees don't need to make a flashy trade or signing but it could make sense to add some more depth around the edges. One player who has been mentioned as an option is St. Louis Cardinals breakout reliever JoJo Romero by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"There are several under-the-radar relievers the Yankees could target from non-contending teams including (Washington Nationals) righties Derek Law (2.76 ERA) and Dylan Floro (0.38 ERA) and Cardinals lefty JoJo Romero (1.42 ERA)," Bowden said.
Romero is having the best season of his career so far and it wouldn't be too surprising to see the Cardinals end up moving him. St. Louis has had an inconsistent start to the season and although it have been great lately still could end up being sellers.
The young lefty won't be a free agent until 2027 and could be a solid option to bolster the Yankees' bullpen without breaking the bank. There are sure to be plenty of trade rumors flowing over the next few months and the Yankees will be mentioned in plenty.
