Yankees Should 'Consider' Blockbuster Trade For Former MVP Per Insider
The New York Yankees have the means to get a major deal done around the trade deadline.
While this is the case, they may not necessarily need to. New York currently is the top team in the American League and has all of the tools needed to compete for a World Series title this season. The Yankees don't seem to have any glaring holes on the roster and should get even better as it gets healthier.
New York still will be busy around the trade deadline as it looks to add depth ahead of a stretch run. The Yankees have been linked to multiple stars already this season and one player who the club should "consider" a trade for is St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"I think it depends on how Goldschmidt performs between now and the trade deadline," Bowden said. "If he shows over the next couple of months that he would be an upgrade over (Anthony Rizzo) or an upgrade in a platoon with him, then I would consider it.
"He's still a plus defender at first base, a leader in the clubhouse, and a flat-out winner. I wouldn't overpay for Goldschmidt, who will turn 37 in September, considering he's a rental and has the same age and decline issues as Rizzo. However, to deepen the lineup and protect against future injuries, it makes some sense."
This isn't the first time Goldschmidt has been mentioned as a possible option for the Yankees. Goldschmidt struggled to begin the season -- although he has started to turn things around -- but isn't far removed from winning the National League Most Valuable Player award in 2022.
He likely will be traded if the Cardinals opt to sell around the trade deadline and a move could make sense at the right price.
More MLB: Yankees Are Perfect Landing Spot For White Sox Ace If Club Keeps Winning