Yankees Target Has 'Decent Chance' Of Being Traded; Will New York Land Him?
The New York Yankees likely will look different when the summer rolls around.
New York already has one of the best rosters in baseball but it still could get better. The trade deadline will provide the Yankees an opportunity to do so and they likely will be busy.
The Yankees already have been mentioned in trade rumors and the deadline still is a few months away. New York has the prospect capital needed to get a deal done and seems to be going all in on the 2024 campaign.
New York's starting rotation has surprised people this season -- even with the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole out with an injury -- but it still could get another boost down the stretch this season.
One player who has been linked to the Yankees on multiple occasions over the last few months is Miami Marlins ace Jesús Luzardo. Miami has struggled this season and already has begun its firesale and there is a "decent chance" Luzardo will be traded over the next few months, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Luzardo (elbow) threw 5 2/3 scoreless in a recent rehab game, and if he’s recovered, a decent chance he and other top Marlins go," Heyman said.
If the Marlins actually are thinking of trading Luzardo, New York should call as soon as possible. The Marlins already traded All-Star Luis Arráez so they might not wait all the way until the deadline to move Luzardo.
New York is a World Series contender and trading for someone like Luzardo only could help with that fact. Don't be surprised if speculation continues to pick up about a possible move.
More MLB: Ex-Yankees Top Prospect Finds Next Opportunity In Attempt To Make Comeback