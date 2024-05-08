Yankees Superstar Has Return Timeline Pushed Back Again According To Insider
The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball but all of the club’s injuries will catch up to them sooner or later.
New York currently is tied for first place in the American League East with a 24-13 but is missing some important pieces. The biggest injury the Yankees have dealt with certainly is the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole.
Cole suffered an elbow injury in Spring Training and has been recovering ever since. He has made some progress in his recovery and even recently threw off a mound for the first time since hurting his elbow.
While this is the case, the timeline for his return seems to have been pushed back until mid-to-late June, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.
“His timeline has been moved to mid-June,” Heyman said. “Right now we are almost to mid-May. He’s just starting to throw and threw 15 pitches the other day. The word is mid-June but I think that is a little optimistic and it might be in the later part of mid-June. Maybe June 20th. I’m just speculating based on where he is right now.”
At one point it seemed like Cole could return around June 1, but that doesn’t seem to be the case any longer despite making progress. It’s not too surprising because the Yankees are going to be careful with him but it is disappointing.
Cole is the Yankees’ best pitcher and arguably the club’s best player not named Juan Soto and the club should get a significant boost the second he returns to the mound. New York already is great but the return of Cole only will make it better.
Hopefully, he doesn’t suffer any injury setbacks and actually can return around mid-June.
