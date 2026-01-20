Two Former Yankees Elected to Hall of Fame

The New York Yankees have added to their Cooperstown legacy, as center fielders Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Both outfielders wore pinstripes during their careers and cleared the 75 percent threshold needed for induction.

Beltran appeared on 84.2 percent of public ballots, while Jones received votes on 78.4 percent of public ballots.

Hall of Fame Balloting pic.twitter.com/48oTyy3QLz — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 20, 2026

Beltran spent three seasons with the Yankees from 2014 to 2016, posting solid numbers during his Bronx tenure. The nine-time All-Star signed a three-year, $45 million deal with New York in December 2013 after turning down a larger offer from another team. He hit 53 home runs across 375 games in pinstripes.

The switch-hitter finished his 20-year career with 435 home runs, 2,725 hits and 312 stolen bases. He joins an elite group as one of five players in MLB history with at least 500 doubles, 400 home runs and 300 steals alongside Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, Andre Dawson and Willie Mays.

Jones played his final two MLB seasons with the Yankees in 2011 and 2012, primarily as a backup outfielder and designated hitter. The defensive wizard won 10 Gold Glove Awards during his 17-year career, all coming during his prime years with the Atlanta Braves from 1996 through 2007.

Beltran and Jones Join Elite Center Field Group

Jul 30, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Carlos Beltran (36) at bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The dual election addresses a position shortage in Cooperstown. Only two other center fielders had been elected to the Hall since 1981 before today's announcement. Ken Griffey Jr. and Kirby Puckett were the lone center fielders voted in during that span, creating an unusual gap for one of baseball's premier defensive positions.

Since 1981, only two other center fielders had been elected: Ken Griffey Jr. and Kirby Puckett. Rightful due for one of the most vital positions and two incredible players. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2026

Beltran's path to Cooperstown took four years on the ballot. He received just 46.5 percent support in his first year of eligibility in 2023, climbing to 57.1 percent in 2024 and 70.3 percent in 2025 before finally surpassing the threshold. His involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal initially slowed his candidacy.

Congratulations to Carlos Beltran on being elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame! 👏 pic.twitter.com/RTdmIOP8Oh — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 20, 2026

Jones showed similar progression after a slow start. He received only 7.3 percent in his 2018 debut on the ballot, barely clearing the five percent minimum needed to remain eligible. His support grew steadily to 66.2 percent last year in his ninth appearance on the ballot.

The 2026 class continues a recent trend of Yankees alumni reaching Cooperstown. Last year, outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and left-hander CC Sabathia both earned first-ballot election to the Hall. The Yankees remain one of baseball's most represented franchises in the Hall of Fame.

Both inductees will be enshrined during the July 26 ceremony at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown. They join the Contemporary Era Committee selection of Jeff Kent in the Class of 2026. For the Yankees, who are focused on improving their roster heading into the 2026 season, the Hall of Fame news provides a reminder of the franchise's continued connection to baseball's greatest players.

