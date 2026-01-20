Two Former Yankees Tracking For Hall Of Fame Induction

For the second year in a row, the New York Yankees are set to watch a pair of former players get inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Last year, outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and left-hander CC Sabathia went to Cooperstown in their first year on the ballot.

This year, outfielders Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones are tracking for induction.

Beltran appears on 89.2% of the ballots made public. Jones isn't far behind at 83.0%. To be inducted, players must appear on 75% of ballots.

Beltran's Case

Last year, Beltran's third on the ballot, he was named on 70.3% of the ballots.

Beltran spent three seasons in the Bronx (2014-16). The nine-time All-Star won three Gold Glove awards and two Silver Slugger Awards during his 20-year MLB career, which saw him collect 2,725 base hits, 435 home runs and 312 stolen bases.

Beltran is one of five players in MLB history with at least 500 doubles, 400 home runs and 300 steals. The others are Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, Andre Dawson and Willie Mays, according to MLB.com's Jason Catania.

Jul 29, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Carlos Beltran (36) singles during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

In addition, Beltran is one of 38 players to record 1,500 runs scored and 1,500 RBIs. Catania reports 30 of those players are already in the Hall of Fame. And that doesn't include Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera, who are future first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Jones' Case

This is Jones' ninth year on the ballot. He was named on 66.2% of ballots last year.

Jones played for 17 seasons, winning an eye-dropping 10 Gold Glove Awards. The five-time All-Star finished his career by playing for the Yankees in 2011 and 2012.

Hall Won't Call

The Hall won't call this year for former Yankees left-hander Andy Pettitte, but his chances for enshrinement down the road are looking up. This is his eighth year on the ballot and he's been named on 57.4% of those made public. Pettitte will have two more years to reach 75%.

While Pettitte's regular-season stats (256 wins and 3.85 ERA in 18 seasons) don't scream Hall of Fame, the three-time All-Star helped the Yankees win five World Series titles as part of the"Core Four" with Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera. As a result, Pettitte holds the record for most postseason wins (19), innings pitched (276.2) and starts (44).

The Hall also won't call this year for former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez. This is his fifh year of eligibility and he's been named on 43.0% of those made public. The three-time MVP appeared on 37.1% of the ballots last year as writers struggled to set aside his year-long suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Looking ahead to the 2027 ballot, among the first-time eligible players will long-time Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!