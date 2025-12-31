Yankees Primed to Make Noise in New Year

Welcome to the party, pal. That's what New York Yankees fans are waiting to say to general manager Brian Cashman.

Sure, the Yankees have made plenty of headlines for what they might do during the offseason.

But when it comes to actual wheeling and dealing, Cashman has been mostly crickets.

However MLB.com's David Adler thinks that's going to change in the new year.

Unfinished Business

"While many clubs around MLB have unfinished business, there are a number of teams in particular that stand out for their relative lack of activity," Adler writes.

"We’ll start with the Yankees, who re-signed Trent Grisham, Amed Rosario, Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn but otherwise have stayed quiet. That approach stands in contrast to the Blue Jays, who overwhelmed New York in the ALDS and have continued to upgrade their roster," Adler adds.

"With Aaron Judge entering his age-34 season, there’s added urgency for the Yankees to make meaningful moves, whether it’s bringing back Bellinger or finding a comparable replacement," Adler concludes.

Among the comparable replacements are outfielders Kyle Tucker and Austin Hays.

Foot On The Gas

However Adler believes the Yankees better act quick, because the rest of the American League East "will keep their foot on the gas."

That includes the Toronto Blue Jays, who already signed right-hander Dylan Cease. It also includes the Baltimore Orioles, who landed first baseman Pete Alonso. And it also includes the Boston Red Sox, who traded for right-hander Sonny Gray and first baseman Willson Contreras.

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) runs in after the top of third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

If the Yankees don't want to fall further behind, Cashman needs to start making moves. A good starting place is Bellinger. Or Tucker.

Falling Behind

"While any team would gladly welcome Tucker, not every club is a realistic suitor at this point. He's been tied to several AL East clubs --perhaps most notably the Blue Jays-- as well as the Dodgers," MLB.com's Paul Casella reports.

"Bellinger, meanwhile, has also been linked to the Dodgers, as well as both New York clubs. The status of those two could impact the market for some of the other bats on the market, though reunions remain viable options in the case of both [Alex] Bregman (Red Sox) and [J.T.] Realmuto (Phillies)," Casella adds.

Yup, it's starting to get late early for the Yankees. We are less than two months from the start of spring training, and the Yankees are no better than they were last year, when they watched the Blue Jays win the AL East title before burying New York in the American League Division Series.

If Cashman doesn't start making some impact moves, Yankees fans might not have a very happy New Year.

