Yankees Somehow Crack Top Five In Latest Power Rankings

How do you get something for nothing? It's easy, as long as you are New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

Despite not making a major offseason move, the Yankees rank No. 4 overall in ESPN's midwinter power rankings.

New York finished the 2025 season at No. 6 after getting bounced by the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.

The Yankees checked in at No. 4 in ESPN's "way too early" 2026 ranking.

Treading Water

So how did Cashman manage to tread water?

"New York's offseason has so far been defined by what it hasn't done," ESPN's Jorge Castillo writes.

"The Yankees have made moves, but they've all been minor and nearly all have been retaining players. Trent Grisham accepted the qualifying offer. Ryan Yarbrough, Amed Rosario and Paul Blackburn re-signed on one-year deals each worth under $3 million.

"The Yankees made right-hander Cade Winquest, who has never pitched above Double-A, their first Rule 5 selection in 15 years. Veteran infielder Paul DeJong signed a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training," Castillo adds.

"It's hard to imagine the Yankees not making more substantial additions before spring training," Castillo notes.

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts after flying out during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"That could include re-signing Cody Bellinger and/or acquiring a starting pitcher to bolster a rotation that will be without Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt to start the season.

"Adding to the bullpen is another possibility after Devin Williams and Luke Weaver left to sign with the Mets," Castillo concludes.

North Of The Border

While re-signing Bellinger remains a real possibility and the idea of adding a slugger like outfielder Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette sits on the back burner, the Yankees are once again left staring up their neighbors north of the border.

Toronto, the defending American League champions, checked in at No. 2 in the latest power ranking. And with good reason. The Blue Jays signed right-hander Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract and Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million contract.

Not Far Behind

And the Yankees can't sleep on the Boston Red Sox, who aren't far behind at No. 6 after trading for right-hander Sonny Gray and first baseman Willson Contreras.

But wait. There's more. Specifically the Baltimore Orioles, who are ranked No. 10 after landing free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso with a five-year, $155 million contract and closer Ryan Helsely on a two-year, $28 million deal.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in five weeks. If Cashman doesn't start wheeling and dealing, the Yankees could be playing from behind in the American League East this season.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!