Mets Offer Only Benefits Yankees Cody Bellinger Chase

The New York Yankees may have competition for Cody Bellinger, and it's last winter's foe. That is the Mets. They may prove to be the biggest hurdle for a team that centered its entire off-season on their versatile slugger.

According to The Athletic's Will Sammon, the Mets are interested, but they aren't looking for anything long-term with Bellinger

"The Mets still hold interest in signing Bellinger, league sources said," Sammon wrote in the Athletic. "However, it is likely that after agreeing to a three-year deal worth $126 million with Bo Bichette on Friday, per league sources, their preference with Bellinger would be to acquire him in another short-term arrangement."

This Benefits the Yankees

If the Mets are looking for a short-term deal with Bellinger, that could be beneficial for the Yankees. The holdup between the team and the player this whole time has been years, and it's why he remains a free agent at the end of January despite Bichette and Kyle Tucker coming off the board.

For Bellinger to accept a shorter deal than the reported five years and $160 million the Yankees have offered him would go against what the negotiation was about this whole time. The only reasonable guess as to why Bellinger would move on to Flushing with fewer years is that the Mets' proposal blows the total dollars away.

Think somewhere along the lines of $170 to $200 million for three or four years. It's hard to see the Mets giving Bellinger an AAV somewhere between $45 and $50 million, even if they were willing to go there with Tucker. Tucker is a much better player, and a lot of Bellinger's production last year was due to how well he hit at home in 2025.

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees Cody Bellinger (35) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The notion that he had a swing tailor-made for Yankee Stadium came to fruition last year. Bellinger had a .909 OPS in the Bronx with a 152 wRC+. What do those numbers look like when he's playing a majority of his games at Citi Field, which is not so hitter-friendly? While the Mets may be in on the versatile outfielder, they, like all teams, should be worried about that .715 OPS and 97 wRC+ on the road. It's like he was a different player away from the Bronx.

Leaving for Citi Field would be a statistical downgrade. That is, of course, if Bellinger suddenly turns back the clock and returns to what he was between 2017 and 2019. This isn't likely, though, so given the park's dimensions benefiting Bellinger and the total years, it's hard not to see a reunion not happening. Especially if the Mets aren't willing to go long-term. For all of the objections Scott Boras may have about the Yankees' offer, it could still be the longest.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!