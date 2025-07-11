9-Time NBA All-Star Impressed by Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe
In a rare turn of events for a team looking to contend, the Philadelphia 76ers' biggest offseason addition came via the NBA Draft. Following an impressive start to his pro career, one prospect is already starting to turn heads in the league.
After walking out of the draft lottery with the third overall pick, the Sixers found themselves with a big decision to make. Despite being connected to an array of prospects, Daryl Morey and the front office went with guard VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor.
Last weekend, Edgecombe took the floor for his first game as a member of the Sixers. His Summer League debut came against the Utah Jazz, where he'd square off with another lottery pick in Ace Bailey. The Sixers prospect managed to make a strong first impression, even if the team wasn't able to walk out with a win. Edgecombe ended the night with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.
Following his impressive debut, many people praised Edgecombe for his play. Among those to give him his flowers was one of his new star teammates, Paul George. During a recent episode of his Podcast P show, PG gushed over Edgecombe and his potential in the NBA.
"I thought he looked good on both ends of the floor," George said. "I thought he put it all out on display. I thought he showed flashes of stardom."
Unfortunately for Edgecombe, things have gone off the rails for him after his strong performance against the Jazz. While he's still partaking in individual workouts, the Sixers guard has been out of action due to a thumb injury.
