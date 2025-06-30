All 76ers

Quentin Grimes is looking for a payday in the offseason.

Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers go into the offseason with a few things on their mind, but one thing that could be at the top of that list is retaining Quentin Grimes in free agency. The 25-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent on Monday, as his initial rookie contract is set to expire, and Philadelphia's front office tendered an $8.7 million qualifying offer on Saturday afternoon.

This qualifying offer isn't an inherent indication of the deal that Grimes will get, but rather a signal that the Sixers are looking to bring him back, and allows them to match any offer that their star guard receives from other teams in the league. Had they not sent over that offer, the Sixers would've voided any right to match offers from other teams.

While negotiations between the two sides are underway, it appears that Grimes is looking for quite the paycheck from Philadelphia. According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, the 25-year-old is seeking a contract that averages $25 million a year.

Apr 9, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Colby Jones (1) depends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"The Sixers have been in contact with Grimes and his camp, although the price may end up being steep," Jones writes. "Grimes, 25, is looking for a contract that averages $25 million per season."

Based on this reported request, this would pit Grimes as the fourth-highest paid player on Philadelphia's roster, only trailing behind Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid. This would only make the possibility of retaining both the 25-year-old and Guerschon Yabusele in the offseason much harder.

Grimes played a big role in the second half of the season for the Sixers, averaging 21.9 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting from the field, since making his move on the trade deadline day, joining the Eastern Conference side from the Dallas Mavericks.

