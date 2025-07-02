Daryl Morey Announces Official Roster Move for Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing Eric Gordon back to the team.
On Tuesday night, the Sixers made an official announcement, welcoming Gordon back for another run with the team. Per team policy, the Sixers did not publicly disclose the details of Gordon’s contract, but he’s expected to be back on a one-year deal.
“Eric is a prolific shot maker whose ability to space the floor will serve our rotation well,” Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, stated. “He’s been a great fit on and off the court with this organization and we’re fortunate to have him back.”
Gordon first signed with the Sixers ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season. At the time, he was coming off a 68-game run with the Phoenix Suns. The veteran averaged 11 points while shooting 38 percent from three.
The Sixers added Gordon with hopes he would boost the three-point scoring from the bench unit. Unfortunately, Gordon was one of many players who dealt with setbacks throughout the year.
Gordon appeared in just 39 games for the Sixers last year. He averaged seven points per game while knocking down 41 percent of his threes.
Heading into free agency, Gordon had a player option attached to his two-year contract he signed last summer. Initially, Gordon declinced the option, but didn’t close the door on returning to the Sixers for another season.
Considering Gordon has a strong relationship with Philly’s recent first-round selection, VJ Edgecombe, the expectation was that Gordon could make his way back to serve a role as a veteran leader, while offering his efficient three-point shooting off the bench once again.
