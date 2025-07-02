All 76ers

Daryl Morey Announces Official Roster Move for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing back Eric Gordon.

Justin Grasso

Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Eric Gordon (23) warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Eric Gordon (23) warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing Eric Gordon back to the team.

On Tuesday night, the Sixers made an official announcement, welcoming Gordon back for another run with the team. Per team policy, the Sixers did not publicly disclose the details of Gordon’s contract, but he’s expected to be back on a one-year deal.

“Eric is a prolific shot maker whose ability to space the floor will serve our rotation well,” Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, stated. “He’s been a great fit on and off the court with this organization and we’re fortunate to have him back.”

Gordon first signed with the Sixers ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season. At the time, he was coming off a 68-game run with the Phoenix Suns. The veteran averaged 11 points while shooting 38 percent from three.

The Sixers added Gordon with hopes he would boost the three-point scoring from the bench unit. Unfortunately, Gordon was one of many players who dealt with setbacks throughout the year.

Gordon appeared in just 39 games for the Sixers last year. He averaged seven points per game while knocking down 41 percent of his threes.

Heading into free agency, Gordon had a player option attached to his two-year contract he signed last summer. Initially, Gordon declinced the option, but didn’t close the door on returning to the Sixers for another season.

Considering Gordon has a strong relationship with Philly’s recent first-round selection, VJ Edgecombe, the expectation was that Gordon could make his way back to serve a role as a veteran leader, while offering his efficient three-point shooting off the bench once again.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency

Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday

Eric Gordon Makes Option Decision

76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now

Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News