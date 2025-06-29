76ers Decline Lonnie Walker IV's Option for Upcoming Campaign
Now that the NBA Draft is done and wrapped, with the Philadelphia 76ers walking out of it with new talent such as third overall pick, VJ Edgecombe, and second round snag Johni Broome, they can start assessing their roster ahead of the upcoming free agency window.
One contract that the Sixers' front office was going to have to look at was that of Lonnie Walker IV, given that the 26-year-old had a team option worth $2.9 million for the 2025-26 season. The former University of Miami guard joined Philadelphia in late February, making a move from the Lithuanian Basketball League with Zalgiris Kaunas, managing to average 12.4 points on 42 percent shooting from the field in his return to the NBA.
It appears that Walker's stay in the City of Brotherly Love has come to an end, as the Sixers' front office has decided to decline his team option for the upcoming season, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
This allows Philadelphia some breathing room in their backcourt, given the hefty list of names that occupy the two spots. This list includes the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Kelly Oubre Jr, Jared McCain, the aforementioned Edgecombe, and potentially Quentin Grimes, if he is brought back in the offseason.
Not only does it make the puzzle for Nick Nurse to solve easier, it also frees up what could be a vital $2.9 million to use in the pursuit of keeping both Grimes and Guerschon Yabusele, who are both deemed to be hot commodities in the coming weeks as the free agency window opens.
