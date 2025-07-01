All 76ers

Ex-Sixer Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move to NY Knicks

Guerschon Yabusele has made his free agency decision.

Mar 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Guerschon Yabusele has found his new destination. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the former Philadelphia 76ers forward is going to be signing with the New York Knicks.

Heading into last summer, Yabusele didn’t have intentions to play in the NBA. Under contract with Real Madrid in Spain, the veteran forward was set to represent France in the Olympics, working on a gold medal.

With France getting on the main stage with Team USA for the gold medal game, Yabusele put the cherry on top of an impressive string of performances in the Olympics. The Sixers were paying close attention.

Although Yabusele had several NBA teams interested in potentially bringing him in, the Sixers managed to help Yabusele work on a buyout with Real Madrid, while signing him to a one-year deal. It was an opportunity for the French forward to work his way back into the NBA after a multi-year run outside of the States.

Despite the Sixers’ season being a disappointment, Yabusele was a bright spot. In 70 games, he posted averages of 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. The veteran shot 38 percent from deep, on four attempts per game.

The Sixers ended the season with intentions of re-signing Yabusele. However, his growing market made it difficult for Philly to match the competition. With the Sixers paying out several max deals, along with looking to pay to retain Quentin Grimes, Yabusele played his way out of the Sixers’ budget.

After two years with the Boston Celtics and one season with the Sixers, Yabusele is gearing up for a long-term opportunity with his third NBA team. He'll be joining a direct rival of the Sixers.

