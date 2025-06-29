Philadelphia 76ers Forward Opting Not to Enter Free Agency
Heading into this offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers had multiple veterans with important decisions to make regarding free agency. Among recent developments, one key member of the roster has locked himself in for the 2026 season.
Earlier this week, reports emerged that Andre Drummond has picked up his player option for next year. Ahead of Sunday's deadline, Kelly Oubre also revealed how his offseason will be unfolding. He's opted not to enter unrestricted free agency and agreed to his $8.4 million player option.
In a season where most of the roster was left ravished due to injury, Oubre was one of the few constants for the Sixers. He appeared in 60 games, bringing energy and intensity on both ends of the floor every night. The 29-year-old finished the 2025 campaign with averages of 15.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 1.8 APG.
During the 2023 offseason, the Sixers took a flier on Oubre after no market formed for him in free agency. He ended up drastically outplaying his veteran's minimum contract, providing solid two-way play on the wing. Since then, he's quickly emerged as a key member of the supporting cast.
Heading into what will be his third season with the Sixers, Oubre will attempt to remain a key contributor within Nick Nurse's rotation. In his first year with the team, he proved he is more than capable of having big nights playing off Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. If the big three are able to stay on the floor consistently, Oubre could end up being an X-factor for this team as they attempt to get back in the hunt in the Eastern Conference.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft
Philadelphia 76ers Select VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers Select Johni Broome