Anthony Davis' Availability for 76ers-Lakers Could be Questionable
Monday night was a busy outing for the Los Angeles Lakers star, Anthony Davis.
After a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the Lakers will close out a back-to-back set with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.
Davis is a name to keep an eye on, as his playing status could come into question.
Heading into Monday’s game against Charlotte, the Lakers had Davis on the injury report. As he deals with left plantar fasciitis, the Lakers added caution to his status.
There was an expectation Davis would play, considering he was probable. Sure enough, Davis was cleared for action.
It turned out to be a productive night for the star big man.
Davis clocked in for 37 minutes on the road in North Carolina. Putting up 28 shots from the field, Davis was successful on 17 of his shots. He also went 8-10 from the charity stripe.
Davis finished the matchup with a game-high 42 points.
On the glass, the star big man accounted for 23 rebounds to secure the double-double. He also swatted a pair of shots on the defensive end of the floor.
The Lakers found success over the Hornets with a 112-107 victory.
Over the last 10 games, the Lakers have collected six wins. They are on a four-game winning streak heading into Philadelphia to face the Sixers, who have won their last two games.
When the Sixers paid a visit to Davis and the Lakers back in November, Davis produced 31 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks. The Lakers defeated the Sixers by 10 points.
While Davis is a name to keep an eye on as the matchup approaches, considering he was still on the injury report at the start of the two-game stretch, the Lakers star hasn’t missed much action this year. With 44 games in the bag for LA, Davis has been a part of all but three of them.
The Sixers and the Lakers will tip at 7:30 PM ET.
