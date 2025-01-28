All 76ers

Anthony Davis' Availability for 76ers-Lakers Could be Questionable

Anthony Davis could end up on the Lakers' injury report against the 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Nov 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to pass against Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to pass against Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

Monday night was a busy outing for the Los Angeles Lakers star, Anthony Davis.

After a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the Lakers will close out a back-to-back set with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Davis is a name to keep an eye on, as his playing status could come into question.

Heading into Monday’s game against Charlotte, the Lakers had Davis on the injury report. As he deals with left plantar fasciitis, the Lakers added caution to his status.

There was an expectation Davis would play, considering he was probable. Sure enough, Davis was cleared for action.

It turned out to be a productive night for the star big man.

Davis clocked in for 37 minutes on the road in North Carolina. Putting up 28 shots from the field, Davis was successful on 17 of his shots. He also went 8-10 from the charity stripe.

Davis finished the matchup with a game-high 42 points.

On the glass, the star big man accounted for 23 rebounds to secure the double-double. He also swatted a pair of shots on the defensive end of the floor.

The Lakers found success over the Hornets with a 112-107 victory.

Anthony Davi
Nov 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Over the last 10 games, the Lakers have collected six wins. They are on a four-game winning streak heading into Philadelphia to face the Sixers, who have won their last two games.

When the Sixers paid a visit to Davis and the Lakers back in November, Davis produced 31 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks. The Lakers defeated the Sixers by 10 points.

While Davis is a name to keep an eye on as the matchup approaches, considering he was still on the injury report at the start of the two-game stretch, the Lakers star hasn’t missed much action this year. With 44 games in the bag for LA, Davis has been a part of all but three of them.

The Sixers and the Lakers will tip at 7:30 PM ET.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News