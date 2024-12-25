Celtics Starter Could Miss Action vs Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas
As the highly anticipated Christmas Day matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics approaches, both teams have notable names on the injury report. For Boston, the presence of Jrue Holiday on the list is something to keep an eye on.
When the Celtics released their initial injury report, they considered the starting guard to be questionable for the evening matchup at TD Garden. According to the official NBA injury report, Holiday is dealing with a right shoulder impingement, similar to the injury that Sixers forward Caleb Martin has been battling.
Holiday is likely viewed as a game-time decision for Boston on Wednesday.
So far, Holiday has only missed a few matchups for the Celtics this year. His first absence came on November 16, when the Celtics hosted the Toronto Raptors.
The following matchup, Holiday returned to the court to help the Celtics secure a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. After seeing the court for six games in a row, Holiday missed back-to-back matchups. Since returning from the small absence, Holiday hasn’t missed a game.
Currently, he’s in the midst of a seven-game stretch. The veteran guard averaged 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists during that time.
Throughout the season, Holiday has produced 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game. He’s hitting on 45 percent of his shots from the field and 33 percent of his threes. In games without Holiday this season, the Celtics are 3-0.
The Sixers and the Celtics are set to tip off at 5 PM ET.
