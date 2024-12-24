Philadelphia 76ers Announce Injury Update on KJ Martin
As the Philadelphia 76ers looked to close out Monday night’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs with a victory, they lost a handful of players due to numerous reasons. When the veteran forward KJ Martin left the matchup, he was dealing with a foot injury.
The Sixers ruled out Martin for the remainder of the night. The team didn;t have an immediate update on the reserve after the game, but he underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning for further evaluation.
According to a team official, the MRI revealed a “stress reaction” in Martin’s left foot. The team plans to hold him out for the next two weeks. When the time comes, the Sixers will re-evaluate Martin and determine a target date for his return from there.
The timing of Martin’s injury is certainly unfortunate for the young veteran. While Martin hasn’t had a steady role throughout the entire season, he’s been an everyday contributor lately.
On November 24, Martin checked in for 26 minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers. It was the first time he played for over 20 minutes since the October 30 matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
For 12 straight games, Martin averaged 25 minutes of action. He even started in half of those matchups, making an appearance in the starting five in the last four games.
During that stretch, Martin averaged nine points on 61 percent shooting from the field. He’s shown improvement with his deep shooting, as he’s been knocking down 38 percent of his threes. Along with his scoring, Martin has averaged four rebounds and one assist.