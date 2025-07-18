All 76ers

Here’s Where Sixers' Joel Embiid Ranks on NBA GOAT List

Where does Joel Embiid stand in the greatest of all-time debate?

Eric Jay Santos

Mar 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid looks on after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
On Monday, Bleacher Report released its Top 100 NBA Players Ever list. B/R’s team of NBA experts, writers, and editors considered average stats, awards, playoffs, championships, cultural impact, and overall greatness when finalizing the rankings.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is positioned at No. 66.

“It’s starting to seem like Embiid’s career will be best remembered for having injury-ravaged bookends on either side of a brief, dominant prime. After losing the first two-and-a-half seasons of his career to injury, Embiid averaged 20.2 points as a “rookie” in 2016-17, seemingly validating the Sixers’ infamous “Process.

The best stretch of Embiid’s career came from 2020-21 to 2022-23, when he finished second, second and first in MVP voting and was the clear top challenger to Nikola Jokić's incredible run during that same span. Embiid had loads of physical advantages when healthy, including balletic footwork, shooting touch and pure strength. But he also developed serious craft and led the league in made free throws three times and is the current all-time leader in career free-throw makes per game at 8.3. With games played totals of 39 in 2023-24 and just 19 this past season, Embiid is struggling to stay on the floor more than ever. He’s a Hall of Famer if he never plays another game.”

Joel Embiid
Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Over nine seasons, Embiid has averaged 27.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. His top accolades include being a one-time MVP, five-time All-NBA selection, seven-time All-Star, three-time All-Defensive Team selection, and two-time scoring champion.

At 31 years old, it's presumed that Embiid will continue being active for numerous seasons in the NBA. In either case, Bleacher Report believes the Cameroon native has made his case as a future Hall of Famer.

