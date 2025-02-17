Joel Embiid Supports Philadelphia 76ers Rookie’s Special Moment
More than halfway through his rookie season in the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers standout Justin Edwards received a major honor in his hometown. The Philly native had his high school jersey retired.
With No. 3 no longer available at Imhotep, Edwards had a chance to hold his cased jersey in front of an energized crowd earlier this week, gaining support from his star teammate, Joel Embiid, and his head coach, Nick Nurse.
Edwards has had quite the journey leading up to his rookie season, playing for his hometown team professionally.
At Imhotep, Edwards was a five-star recruit in the eyes of all major recruiting platforms. He was recognized as a Top 3 recruit for his class. Edwards committed to Kentucky for the 2023-2024 NCAA season. He was viewed as a potential first-round pick for 2024 as his freshman season approached.
At Kentucky, Edwards started 30 out of the 32 games he played. Averaging 21 minutes on the court, the forward produced nine points and three rebounds per game. He shot 49 percent from the field and drained 37 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
Edwards decided to be a one-and-done prospect. After his freshman season at Kentucky, he hoped to get drafted as a 20-year-old. Unfortunately, two rounds went without him getting a call.
The Sixers acquired Edwards after the draft. As an undrafted prospect, Edwards inked a two-way deal with the 76ers. Although he didn’t land much playing time at the start of the season, injuries gave Edwards an opportunity to start playing more. He earned a role after showcasing what he could bring to the table.
At this point, Edwards had his contract converted, and he’s no longer a two-way player. At the All-Star break, he’s got 25 games under his belt, nine of which are starts. The rookie has produced eight points, three rebounds, and one assist per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 36 percent from three so far.
