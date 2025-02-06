Philadelphia 76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Washington Wizards
Amid his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Reggie Jackson is on the move on the day of the deadline.
The veteran guard is reportedly headed to the Washington Wizards, according to Marc Stein.
Along with Jackson, the Sixers are also sending a first-round pick to Washington. The Sixers are expected to land four second-round picks and the 24-year-old guard Jared Butler.
Butler leaves Washington amid his second season with the team. Last year, Butler came off the bench for 40 games. He averaged six points and three assists while shooting 49 percent from the field and 31 percent from three on two attempts per game.
This season, Butler appeared in 32 matchups. He posted averages of seven points, one rebound, and three assists. The veteran has knocked down 37 percent of his threes on one attempt per game.
With Butler being on a two-way contract, the Sixers have plans to part ways with the two-way center, Pete Nance, according to Adam Aaronson of Philly Voice. That marks the second time the Sixers will waive Pete Nance this season.
As for Reggie Jackson, he wraps up his Sixers tenure with 31 games played. The veteran averaged 12 minutes of action in those matchups, producing four points and two assists per game. Jackson averaged 39 percent from the field and 34 percent from three throughout his Sixers stint.
With the Wizards being in a rebuilding situation, it’s unclear if Jackson will stay put or get re-routed to another situation to join a team that’s in a win-now mode.
