All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Washington Wizards

Reggie Jackson is on the move.

Justin Grasso

Feb 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Reggie Jackson (00) controls the ball against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Reggie Jackson (00) controls the ball against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Amid his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Reggie Jackson is on the move on the day of the deadline.

The veteran guard is reportedly headed to the Washington Wizards, according to Marc Stein.

Along with Jackson, the Sixers are also sending a first-round pick to Washington. The Sixers are expected to land four second-round picks and the 24-year-old guard Jared Butler.

Butler leaves Washington amid his second season with the team. Last year, Butler came off the bench for 40 games. He averaged six points and three assists while shooting 49 percent from the field and 31 percent from three on two attempts per game.

This season, Butler appeared in 32 matchups. He posted averages of seven points, one rebound, and three assists. The veteran has knocked down 37 percent of his threes on one attempt per game.

With Butler being on a two-way contract, the Sixers have plans to part ways with the two-way center, Pete Nance, according to Adam Aaronson of Philly Voice. That marks the second time the Sixers will waive Pete Nance this season.

As for Reggie Jackson, he wraps up his Sixers tenure with 31 games played. The veteran averaged 12 minutes of action in those matchups, producing four points and two assists per game. Jackson averaged 39 percent from the field and 34 percent from three throughout his Sixers stint.

With the Wizards being in a rebuilding situation, it’s unclear if Jackson will stay put or get re-routed to another situation to join a team that’s in a win-now mode.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News