What Does Quentin Grimes' Contract With 76ers Look Like?
On Tuesday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers conducted a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, moving Caleb Martin to the Lone Star state in exchange for Quinten Grimes and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft, which was originally Philadelphia's.
Martin will leave the Sixers after only spending half of a season with the team, averaging nine points and four rebounds across his 31-game stretch, which has been cut short since early January, when the 29-year-old suffered from a strained hip.
Grimes comes into the Wells Fargo Center in the midst of a developmental season, posting near career highs in several categories, averaging ten points, two assists, and three rebounds per game under Jason Kidd in Dallas.
What Does Grimes' Contract Look Like?
The 24-year-old joins the Sixers in the final year of his four-year deal that he put to ink as a part of the Knicks back in the 2021-22 season.
The final year of his term sees him earn $4.2M million, according to Spotrac, which is roughly five million dollars less than what Martin was earning in the first year of his contract with Philadelphia, meaning the team managed to save some cap space.
Any further talks of an extension at this point between the two sides are premature, to say the least, however as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon, Grimes, and the Mavericks had some initial discussions regarding an extension in the offseason.
The main thing that caused a hitch in negotiations between Grimes and the Dallas front office was the level of salary that the 24-year-old was chasing, which would see him start out earning $12.8 million according to ESPN.
Grimes will become the tenth player under the Sixers' payroll to have the ability to walk in the offseason, with Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Gordon, and Andre Drummond all possessing player options for the 2025-26 season.
Reggie Jackson, Kyle Lowry, and Guerschon Yabusele will become unrestricted free agents. Jeff Dowtin Jr, Justin Edwards, and Pete Nance are set to become restricted free agents.
More 76ers on SI
Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision
76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup
76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract
Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News