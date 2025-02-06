All 76ers

Miami Heat Trade Jimmy Butler to Warriors During 76ers Matchup

The Miami Heat have moved on from Jimmy Butler.

Justin Grasso

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots past Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots past Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers battled it out against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, the Sixers didn’t anticipate going against their former star forward, Jimmy Butler.

With Butler continuing to serve a suspension, he was not with the team. It turns out that will be the case for the rest of the season as well.

During the second quarter of the battle between the Sixers and the Heat, Miami finalized a trade to send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Heat landed a package of notable players and a first-round pick.

In exchange for Butler, Golden State is expected to part ways with Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and a pick with a protection attached. With the trade turning into a multi-team deal, the moving parts will be scattered.

While Butler didn’t land with his top destination, the Warriors will give him an opportunity to pair up with two notable players in Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Sitting 10th in the Western Conference with a 25-24 record, the Warriors have been making calls across the league in an attempt to get Curry and Green a major co-star.

Jimmy Butle
Oct 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Reports even suggested the Warriors considered another attempt at 76ers forward Paul George after previously trying to trade for him before he signed with the Sixers in free agency. There was never any steam from the Sixers’ side.

Butler leaves the Heat in the midst of his sixth season. He appeared in 25 games, averaging 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists. The veteran was shooting 54 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.

With Butler set to become a free agent in the offseason by declining his player option, he grew frustrated with his situation in Miami. Eventually, he made it publicly clear that the situation was not fixable. Behind-the-scenes issues caused Butler to land multiple team-issued suspensions.

The last time Butler suited up was on January 21 against the Portland Trail Blazers. The next time he suits up, he’ll be representing the Warriors.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News