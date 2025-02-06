Miami Heat Trade Jimmy Butler to Warriors During 76ers Matchup
As the Philadelphia 76ers battled it out against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, the Sixers didn’t anticipate going against their former star forward, Jimmy Butler.
With Butler continuing to serve a suspension, he was not with the team. It turns out that will be the case for the rest of the season as well.
During the second quarter of the battle between the Sixers and the Heat, Miami finalized a trade to send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Heat landed a package of notable players and a first-round pick.
In exchange for Butler, Golden State is expected to part ways with Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and a pick with a protection attached. With the trade turning into a multi-team deal, the moving parts will be scattered.
While Butler didn’t land with his top destination, the Warriors will give him an opportunity to pair up with two notable players in Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
Sitting 10th in the Western Conference with a 25-24 record, the Warriors have been making calls across the league in an attempt to get Curry and Green a major co-star.
Reports even suggested the Warriors considered another attempt at 76ers forward Paul George after previously trying to trade for him before he signed with the Sixers in free agency. There was never any steam from the Sixers’ side.
Butler leaves the Heat in the midst of his sixth season. He appeared in 25 games, averaging 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists. The veteran was shooting 54 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.
With Butler set to become a free agent in the offseason by declining his player option, he grew frustrated with his situation in Miami. Eventually, he made it publicly clear that the situation was not fixable. Behind-the-scenes issues caused Butler to land multiple team-issued suspensions.
The last time Butler suited up was on January 21 against the Portland Trail Blazers. The next time he suits up, he’ll be representing the Warriors.
