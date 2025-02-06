Tyrese Maxey Reacts to 76ers Trades With Social Media Post
Over the past 24 hours, the Philadelphia 76ers have begun making moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Following a pair of trades, one of the team's stars shared his thoughts on how things have unfolded.
Daryl Morey's first move of the year came Tuesday afternoon. Just hours before facing off against the Dallas Mavericks, he traded forward Caleb Martin there in exchange for Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick. Then, on Wednesday morning, KJ Martin and draft compensation was sent to the Detroit Pistons in a salary-dumping trade.
After reports of these trades surfaced, Sixers star Tyrese Maxey took to Instagram to give his reaction. He posted a photo of himself with the two Martins, stating that he was going to miss teammates amid their departure.
After re-signing with the Sixers in the offseason, many circled KJ as someone who could be dealt at this time of year. However, moving on from Caleb was a move many didn't anticipate. He inked a very team-friendly deal in free agency, and signed long-term. Now, he'll be providing his services to a new-look Mavericks squad led by Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.
As for Maxey, he continues to lead the charge for the Sixers on a nightly basis. While he wasn't picked to be an All-Star, he is putting up big numbers on both sides of the ball. Maxey currently sits in fourth in PPG with 27.9 and third in SPG at 1.9.
Having already made two trades, there is no telling if Morey is done making adjustments to the roster. Multiple veterans have popped up in rumors this week, which could result in more between done between now and Thursday's 3:00 pm deadline.