NBA Insider Details Financial Impact of 76ers Trade With Mavericks
On Tuesday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers made their first move ahead of this year's trade deadline. Shortly after the trade become official, one NBA insider detailed the financial implications of this shift.
Just ahead of their nationally televised matchup against one another, the Dallas Mavericks and Sixers agreed to terms on a trade. Caleb Martin is set to join the new-look roster in exchange for forward Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick.
While talking about the move on X (formerly Twitter), NBA insider Bobby Marks broke down what this deal means for the Sixers financially. For starters, they are now under the fix tax apron of the new CBA. Philly is also close to avoid paying a luxury tax bill. With Martin on his way to Dallas, the Sixers are now around $6.8 million over the luxury tax line.
Martin's run with the Sixers comes to an end just a few months after signing a four-year, $35 million deal in free agency. He will now join the Mavericks where he'll play alongside a new big three in Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson. In his short stint in Philly, Martin averaged 9.1 PPG and 4.4 RPG while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.
This trade does clear up some long-term money for the Sixers, as Grimes is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. The front office could sign him to a team-friendly deal depending on how he performs and still have some extra money to work with in free agency. Having more flexibility could come in handy when it comes time to try and retain forward Guerschon Yabusele.
Grimes, 24, has performed well for the Mavericks leading up to the trade. He averaged 10.2 PPG and shot just under 40% from three on moderate volume.