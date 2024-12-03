All 76ers

NBA Fans React to 76ers Cutting Ties with Ex-Warriors Guard

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly moving on from former Warriors guard Lester Quinones.

Justin Grasso

Sep 30, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers Lester Quinones poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers Lester Quinones poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

With injuries affecting the Philadelphia 76ers’ depth at the center position, they had to make a temporary roster change. As a result, the Sixers had to move on from somebody to make room.

Former Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones became the odd man out on Monday. According to a report from ESPN, the Sixers are signing Cleveland Charge center Pete Nance to a two-way contract. The Sixers chose Justin Edwards and Jeff Dowtin Jr. over Quinones.

Over the offseason, the Sixers added Quinones following his two-year stint with the Golden State Warriors. Last season, Quinones spent 37 games on the court for the Warriors. He averaged four points on 36 percent shooting from beyond the arc throughout his sophomore campaign.

This year, Quinones didn’t see the court much, even with the Sixers dealing with several injuries. Appearing in just four games, Quinones produced nine points in 17 minutes on 50 percent shooting.

With the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League, Quinones appeared in five games. He averaged 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists. The veteran guard made 44 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down threes at a 42 percent clip on eight shots from deep per game.

While Quinones didn’t work out this year with the Sixers, his experience at both levels should help him bounce back quickly. For the most part, it seems NBA fans are interested in seeing what’s next for the soon-to-be former Sixer.

Lester Quinones during his time with the 76ers.
Oct 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Lester Quinones (25) and Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) in action during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

NBA Fans React to Lester Quinones’ Latest Move

@RBPhillyTake: Calling it now: Lester Quinones will have a big game against the Sixers off of someone’s bench this season.

@sixersin1: Why is my tl crashing out over “lester quinones”

@onetwocross: Let’s bring Lester Quinones back! #Warriors

@sig_50: Lester Quiñones just needs to find a stable opportunity in the league somewhere (main-league). He’s got very intriguing Combo 3&D’ing for somebody to further invest in.

@BallwithEli: He should’ve got playing time watch him be a decent role player on another team

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News