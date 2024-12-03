NBA Fans React to 76ers Cutting Ties with Ex-Warriors Guard
With injuries affecting the Philadelphia 76ers’ depth at the center position, they had to make a temporary roster change. As a result, the Sixers had to move on from somebody to make room.
Former Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones became the odd man out on Monday. According to a report from ESPN, the Sixers are signing Cleveland Charge center Pete Nance to a two-way contract. The Sixers chose Justin Edwards and Jeff Dowtin Jr. over Quinones.
Over the offseason, the Sixers added Quinones following his two-year stint with the Golden State Warriors. Last season, Quinones spent 37 games on the court for the Warriors. He averaged four points on 36 percent shooting from beyond the arc throughout his sophomore campaign.
This year, Quinones didn’t see the court much, even with the Sixers dealing with several injuries. Appearing in just four games, Quinones produced nine points in 17 minutes on 50 percent shooting.
With the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League, Quinones appeared in five games. He averaged 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists. The veteran guard made 44 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down threes at a 42 percent clip on eight shots from deep per game.
While Quinones didn’t work out this year with the Sixers, his experience at both levels should help him bounce back quickly. For the most part, it seems NBA fans are interested in seeing what’s next for the soon-to-be former Sixer.
NBA Fans React to Lester Quinones’ Latest Move
@RBPhillyTake: Calling it now: Lester Quinones will have a big game against the Sixers off of someone’s bench this season.
@sixersin1: Why is my tl crashing out over “lester quinones”
@onetwocross: Let’s bring Lester Quinones back! #Warriors
@sig_50: Lester Quiñones just needs to find a stable opportunity in the league somewhere (main-league). He’s got very intriguing Combo 3&D’ing for somebody to further invest in.
@BallwithEli: He should’ve got playing time watch him be a decent role player on another team