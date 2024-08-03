NBA Free Agency: Would Davis Bertans Be a Good Fit for the Sixers?
It has been a busy offseason for the Daryl Morey and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers front office. After entering the summer with an abundance of cap space, they've managed to completely reshape the cast of players around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Even after everything the front office has done, the Sixers still find themselves with an open roster spot. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Davis Bertans is among the players Philly is potentially considering signing. This begs the question, would he be a good fit for the Sixers?
Bertans, 31, is a 6-foot-10 power forward who has bounced around the league for the past eight years. He's primarily made his living in the NBA because of his ability to shoot from beyond the arc. Bertans is a career 39.6% three-point shooter on modest volume.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
Bertans last played for the Charlotte Hornets, appearing in 28 games for them last season. In that time, he averaged 8.8 PPG and shot 37.5% from deep on six attempts per game.
For the veteran's minimum, Bertans is certainly worth taking a flier on for the Sixers. While he doesn't provide much on the defensive end, he is exactly the kind of forward they need on offense. Bertans is a more than reliable kick-out option, and is good at moving without the ball. With his size and shooting ability, he could easily slot in next to the Sixers' big three of Embiid, Maxey, and Paul George.
The Sixers have a put together a contending-level roster this offseason, but the power forward position is a clear area of improvement heading into the season. Even if it's just a short-term fix, Bertans is an interesting name left on the market for Philly.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Former Sixers Veteran Sounds Off on Ben Simmons saga
Paul George Accomplishes Rare NBA Feat
Marcus Morris Reveals Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Sixers