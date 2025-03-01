All 76ers

NBA News: Philadelphia 76ers Adding Former Lakers First-Rounder

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to add a former Lakers player.

Nov 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (0) and guard Bronny James (9) during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
With the 2024-2025 NBA season reaching the final stretch after the All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers have been making some under-the-radar roster moves.

On Friday, the Sixers reportedly added another player on a two-way contract. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, former Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino has agreed to join the 76ers.

via @ShamsCharania: Former Lakers first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN.

In 2023, Hood-Schifino entered the NBA after his freshman season at Indiana. During his NCAA run, Hood-Schifino started all 32 games he played. The young standout averaged 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 42 percent shooting from the field.

The Lakers called on Hood-Schifino to take him with their 17th overall pick. During his rookie season, Hood-Schifino appeared in 21 games for the Lakers. Seeing the court for just five minutes per game, Hood-Schifino averaged two points. He shot 22 percent from the field.

This season, Hood-Schifino struggled to crack the rotation once again. He appeared in just two games, averaging seven minutes of playing time.

At the 2025 trade deadline, Hood-Schifino was moved to the Utah Jazz as a part of the blockbuster deal, which included Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. Hood-Schifino was on the Jazz for just five days before getting waived.

With the Sixers having all of their two-way slots filled, they would have to make a follow-up move in order to officially acquire Hood-Schifino.

