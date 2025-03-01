NBA News: Philadelphia 76ers Adding Former Lakers First-Rounder
With the 2024-2025 NBA season reaching the final stretch after the All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers have been making some under-the-radar roster moves.
On Friday, the Sixers reportedly added another player on a two-way contract. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, former Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino has agreed to join the 76ers.
via @ShamsCharania: Former Lakers first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN.
In 2023, Hood-Schifino entered the NBA after his freshman season at Indiana. During his NCAA run, Hood-Schifino started all 32 games he played. The young standout averaged 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 42 percent shooting from the field.
The Lakers called on Hood-Schifino to take him with their 17th overall pick. During his rookie season, Hood-Schifino appeared in 21 games for the Lakers. Seeing the court for just five minutes per game, Hood-Schifino averaged two points. He shot 22 percent from the field.
This season, Hood-Schifino struggled to crack the rotation once again. He appeared in just two games, averaging seven minutes of playing time.
At the 2025 trade deadline, Hood-Schifino was moved to the Utah Jazz as a part of the blockbuster deal, which included Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. Hood-Schifino was on the Jazz for just five days before getting waived.
With the Sixers having all of their two-way slots filled, they would have to make a follow-up move in order to officially acquire Hood-Schifino.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations