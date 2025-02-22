Former 76ers Player Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism
As the nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George enjoyed his time off during the annual All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers forward landed plenty of criticism from fans as he vacationed.
As a former Sixers player, the outspoken Patrick Beverley understands the response.
“I played in Philly,” Beverley said on The Pat Bev Pod. “It’s a basketball—it’s a sports city.”
“If the team isn’t doing well, no matter where you’re at, if you’re at a restaurant, they gonna stop you. ‘Bro, get your [expletive] out of here and get in the gym, bro. You shouldn’t be in here. You at a bar? Aye, man, cool. Make this your last drink, and go get in there and shoot some free throws.’ That comes with Philly.”
Last summer, Paul George declined his player option with the Los Angeles Clippers to become a free agent. While he thought about a potential reunion with the Clippers, along with going to Golden State or Orlando, the Sixers’ brass managed to fly out West to make a compelling pitch and offer to the star wing.
George agreed to a max contract to join the 76ers for the 2024-2025 NBA season and beyond. So far, the experience hasn’t gone well, and fans are understandably frustrated with how the season has played out.
“He probably hasn’t seen sunshine in a long time,” Beverley added. “You gotta think; He’s been in LA the last three or four years. So, that’s been sunshine every day. So, in his defense, he wanted to take his loved one and go get some rest. Fun in the sun type of vibes, but for the fan and the casual fan, and your team isn’t doing well, they take that as, ‘Man, get your [expletive] off the beach and get your [expletive] in this gym.’”
Time off could serve George well, considering the Sixers’ season has been mentally taxing, and physical setbacks have been hard to overcome for the 34-year-old. Since returning from the break, George scored 17 points on 50 percent shooting in a blowout loss against the Boston Celtics.
It’s safe to say the Sixers are still trying to figure it out. This season, George has posted averages of 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He’s shooting 43 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle