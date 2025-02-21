Sixers Make Roster Move With Former Celtics Player Official
Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, the team officially struck a deal with their free-agent acquisition, Lonnie Walker IV.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the Sixers would be agreeing to a contract to land Walker, who has been playing overseas throughout the duration of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that the signing is official on Friday.
Walker, a Reading, Pennsylvania native, is a former first-round pick. During the 2018 NBA Draft, Walker was selected 18th overall by the San Antonio Spurs. Coming out of Miami, Walker earned 17 appearances off the bench with the Spurs during his rookie effort.
By year two, Walker appeared in 61 games for the Spurs, producing six points off the bench. In year three, he played in 60 games and collected 38 starts, which marks his career-high. Although Walker didn’t have a starting role during his fourth year in San Antonio, he was a full-time player, earning 70 games of action.
By spending 23 minutes on the court per night, Walker produced 12 points and three rebounds per game and shot 31 percent from three.
For the 2022-2023 NBA season, Walker spent 56 games with the Los Angeles Lakers. He had his most efficient shooting season by knocking down 45 percent of his field goals to average 12 points per game. Walker signed with the Brooklyn Nets during the following free agency period.
In Brooklyn last season, Walker appeared in 58 games as a reserve. After spending the year with the Nets, he landed with the Boston Celtics in free agency over the summer. The Celtics waived Walker after the preseason, which led him to join Žalgiris Kaunas of the Lithuanian Basketball League and the EuroLeague.
Walker returns to the NBA with a chance to carve out a role for himself on a struggling Sixers team, who lost to the Celtics 124-104 on Thursday, picking up their sixth defeat in a row.
