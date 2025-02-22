NBA Analyst Gives Blunt Take on Philadelphia 76ers Playoff Aspirations
Despite how things unfolded for the Philadelphia 76ers to start the season, they still find themselves with a chance to sneak into the postseason. However, following their first game out of the All-Star break, one analyst didn't hold back with his thoughts on their playoff aspirations.
Following nearly a week-and-a-half off, the Sixers returned to play on their home floor against the reigning champion Boston Celtics. This matchup did not go their way, as they faced a large deficit for the majority of the night. Among the biggest takeaways was the play of Joel Embiid, as he finished with 15 points on just 3-for-9 shooting from the field.
While on NBA Today Friday, ESPN's Tim Bontemps gave his thoughts on the Sixers as we approach the final weeks of the regular season. Between their blowout defeat to the Celtics and Embiid's postgame comments about his health, he is holding out much hope for Philly the rest of the way.
"For a season that's gone as badly as it could on every level for Philadelphia," Bontemps said. "I think that just summed up how at this point, with 27 games to go or so, you basically have to me write off any chance of this Sixers team having any sort of run down the stretch here."
Coming off Thursday's loss, the Sixers now find themselves 15 games below .500 with a 20-35 record. In regards to the play-in tournament, they only trail the 10th place Chicago Bulls by one-and-a-half games. This would still put them at odds to reach the postseason, as they'd have to win a pair of do-or-die games on the road to secure a playoff berth.
The Sixers will be back in action on their home floor Saturday night to take on D'Angello Russell and the new-look Brooklyn Nets.
