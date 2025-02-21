Nick Nurse Provides Discouraging Injury Update for 76ers Veteran
From opening night, the injury bug has run rampant within the Philadelphia 76ers. As they attempt to make a push for the playoffs, it doesn't look like they'll have the services of one of their key veterans.
Among the numerous new faces the Sixers landed in free agency last summer was Eric Gordon. While he didn't get off to a great start, the sharpshooting guard seemed to finding his stride in recent weeks. He played some of his best basketball of the year in January, averaging just under 10 PPG while shooting an impressive 52.6% from beyond the arc. However, Gordon's impressive run came to a screeching halt against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 9th when he was forced to exit with a wrist injury.
Gordon went on to miss the Sixers' final two games before the All-Star break, and was ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Boston Celtics. While speaking with the media pregame, head coach Nick Nurse was asked for an update regarding the veteran guard. He stated that the team is still figuring out what the best course of action is for Gordon regarding this injury.
"He's seen two specialists and they still don't know what to do," Nurse said. "They're trying to decide the right course of action with it to get it better, and we're just unclear on that right now...I think there's a scenario that could hold him out for a long time. I think there's a scenario that doesn't as well."
Gordon has played in 39 games for the Sixers so far this season. In that stretch, he is averaging 6.8 PPG and 1.7 APG while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. In light of this update, Nurse will have to rely on new additions Quentin Grimes and Jared Butler to fill the void.
