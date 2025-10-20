All 76ers

Paul George Continues Positive Path Before 76ers-Celtics Opener

Paul George is still active at practice.

Justin Grasso

Dec 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Paul George was on the practice court for the Philadelphia 76ers once again on Monday.

The veteran forward seems to be making solid progress ahead of the Sixers’ season opener against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

As the Sixers still have another day’s worth of practice before heading to Boston, they don’t have to make a call on George’s status just yet.

Late last week, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was cautious about putting a label on George’s playing staus for Wednesday’s game.

"He looked good," Nurse told reporters following a practice session.

"He's moving good. He needs to have some more conditioning and things, but he looked good. He's really pushing himself to get in shape. He, defensively, looked really good. He was really moving and such a good guy reading situations, being able to get back with his length and close out, handle close out situations, and really knows what he's doing on that end. He's making progress."

Nurse stated that George made progress in each session since he’s been back as a full participant.

When ESPN’s Shams Charania’s addressed the status of George late last week, he suggested that George’s camp initially did not “expect” the veteran All-Star to suit up for the matchup against the Celtics.

"He still has some check marks he has to hit from his rehab process,” Charania said. “Remember, Paul George never got right last season after having a hyper-extended knee. He had multiple other knee injuries in the preseason, early in the year.”

The Sixers will be as patient as possible with injuries this season after last year’s health struggles. Paul George played in just 41 games. Joel Embiid appeared in only 19 matchups. Heading into the 2025-2026 season, the two veteran stars had question marks on their opening night status.

Considering Embiid suited up for the preseason battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, he should be healthy enough to get clearance. George, on the other hand, might take some more time. However, nothing can be ruled out yet.

Make sure you bookmark 76ers on SI for daily insider coverage on the Philadelphia 76ers!

More 76ers on SI

Quentin Grimes Shares Thoughts on His Preseason Debut With Sixers

Sixers Coach Reflects on Rookie VJ Edgecombe's Standout Quality

Joel Embiid 's Preseason Debut Lands Assessment From Sixers Coach

Philadelphia 76ers Cut Ties With Multiple Players After NBA Preseason

How Did Joel Embiid Look in His Return With Sixers vs Timberwolves?

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News