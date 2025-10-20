Paul George Continues Positive Path Before 76ers-Celtics Opener
Paul George was on the practice court for the Philadelphia 76ers once again on Monday.
The veteran forward seems to be making solid progress ahead of the Sixers’ season opener against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
As the Sixers still have another day’s worth of practice before heading to Boston, they don’t have to make a call on George’s status just yet.
Late last week, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was cautious about putting a label on George’s playing staus for Wednesday’s game.
"He looked good," Nurse told reporters following a practice session.
"He's moving good. He needs to have some more conditioning and things, but he looked good. He's really pushing himself to get in shape. He, defensively, looked really good. He was really moving and such a good guy reading situations, being able to get back with his length and close out, handle close out situations, and really knows what he's doing on that end. He's making progress."
Nurse stated that George made progress in each session since he’s been back as a full participant.
When ESPN’s Shams Charania’s addressed the status of George late last week, he suggested that George’s camp initially did not “expect” the veteran All-Star to suit up for the matchup against the Celtics.
"He still has some check marks he has to hit from his rehab process,” Charania said. “Remember, Paul George never got right last season after having a hyper-extended knee. He had multiple other knee injuries in the preseason, early in the year.”
The Sixers will be as patient as possible with injuries this season after last year’s health struggles. Paul George played in just 41 games. Joel Embiid appeared in only 19 matchups. Heading into the 2025-2026 season, the two veteran stars had question marks on their opening night status.
Considering Embiid suited up for the preseason battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, he should be healthy enough to get clearance. George, on the other hand, might take some more time. However, nothing can be ruled out yet.
