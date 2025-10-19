Quentin Grimes Shares Thoughts on His Preseason Debut With Sixers
Quentin Grimes is gearing up for his first full season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
After spending the past week playing catch-up, the veteran guard finally got an opportunity to make his preseason debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.
“It felt good, it’s been about seven months without playing five-on-five,” Grimes said after the game. “It’s hard to simulate games. So, it felt good to get out there and compete.”
Throughout the offseason, Grimes was sitting on the free agency market as a restricted player. With a qualifying offer on the table from the Sixers, many wondered if Grimes could earn himself a larger multi-year deal to keep him tied to the Sixers for years to come.
In the end, Grimes and the Sixers couldn’t get anything done. The veteran accepted the qualifying offer and reunited with his teammates to begin the ramp-up process of the 2025 preseason after he missed the games over in Abu Dhabi. He also sat out for the Sixers’ preseason home opener.
On Friday night, Grimes checked in for the Sixers for 26 minutes off the bench. Although he showed some rust, getting off to a slow start, he began to thrive once again when he got settled in.
Throughout his 26-minute shift, Grimes shot 7-13 from the field, and knocked down all but two of his six shots from beyond the arc. The veteran guard produced 22 points, which led the Sixers’ bench by far.
Beyond his scoring, Grimes produced five assists on the offensive end. On defense, he came down with two rebounds and snatched three steals.
It was a small sample size in just one meaningless preseason game, but Grimes once again proved how productive he could be for the Sixers.
During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Grimes was traded at the deadline. He appeared in 28 games, starting 25 of those matchups, and seeing the court for 33.7 minutes per game.
He doubled his production, going from the Dallas Mavericks to the Sixers. Grimes made 46 percent of his shots on 16.4 attempts per game. From beyond the arc, he knocked down 37 percent of his shots, averaging 7.9 attempts per game.
There’s no question that Grimes can produce big numbers when he’s on the floor. The Sixers now want to see him continue to be as productive when he’s surrounded by other notable co-stars.
