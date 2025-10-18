Philadelphia 76ers Cut Ties With Multiple Players After NBA Preseason
The Philadelphia 76ers completed their preseason run on Friday night with a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As expected, the team made a handful of roster moves on Saturday, beginning to finalize their roster.
The Sixers Cut Ties With Multiple Players
- MarJon Beauchamp
- Kennedy Chandler
- Malcolm Hill
- Saint Thomas
According to a team official, all four players are expected to join the Delaware Blue Coats.
In addition to the four who were already signed, the Sixers also added DeAndre Williams before subsequently waiving him, with intentions of having the player join the Blue Coats as well.
Beauchamp just signed with the Sixers earlier this week after he was waived by the Portland Trail Blazers. The former first-round pick didn’t spend much time with the team, getting on board late into the process of the preseason.
Beauchamp started his career in the G League with the Ignite program in 2021. Since getting drafted 24th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks, Beauchamp had runs with the Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks. He has 135 games under his belt.
Chandler entered the NBA in 2022 as the 38th overall pick. He started his career with the Memphis Grizzlies. They were the only team to offer NBA minutes to Chandler in 2022-2023. He saw the court for 36 games, averaging 2.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. Since his time in Memphis, Chandler had G League runs in Long Island and Toronto.
Malcolm Hill was an undrafted prospect out of Illinois in 2017. After having runs outside of the NBA, Hill landed in the G League in 2021. His first NBA opportunity came with the Atlanta Hawks in 2021. Over three seasons, Hill had limited action with the Hawks and the Chicago Bulls. He played in 24 games at the NBA level.
Thomas joined the Sixers as an undrafted rookie this year. He had three different teams in college, but recently wrapped up a run at USC. During his USC run, he appeared in 35 games, averaging 9.5 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 30 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Thomas also accounted for 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
